On the Record with Bob Costas is a 12-week long talk show hosted by sportscaster Bob Costas. The show ran for four seasons on HBO from 2001 to 2004 before being revamped into Costas Now. On the Record with Bob Costas was in a sense, similar to Costas' previous late night talk show, Later, which Costas hosted on NBC from 1988 to 1994. Both programs featured one-on-one interviews with guests ranging from the sports world to the show business world.