On The Road With Charles Kuralt

The beloved Emmy-winning series that began on the CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite For 20 years beginning in 1967, Charkes Kuralt wandered America's byways in search of the unusual and the overlooked. He and his small crew logged more than a million miles and wore out six motor homes. For his homespun vignettes of everyday life, Kuralt won an Emmy® and three Peabody Awards and became a household name. Curious, generous, and always warm, Kuralt found everyone fascinating: cowboys, traffic cops, short-order cooks, makers of corncob pipes, the 87-year-old college professor turned janitor who proclaimed, "No honest work is undignified." He reported on a man who fixed toys, a farmer who carved slingshots, a Russian who waited 43 years to thank the American soldiers who saved his life. No story was too small, no person too ordinary. Time magazine dubbed Kuralt "the laureate of the common man." Perhaps the men and women he featured weren’t so common after all, but instead represented the country at its best. Originally compiled for broadcast by the Travel Channel, each episode in this set contains 3-5 On the Road segments.