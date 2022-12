Not Available

On the Rocks is an American television sitcom that aired on ABC from September 11, 1975 to May 17, 1976. Originally telecast after Barney Miller, ABC promoted the two shows with the tagline "Funny cops, and funny robbers". Based on the British series Porridge. The series centered around the inmates of Alomesa Minimum Security prison. The main setting was usually the cell block containing Hector Fuentes, Lester DeMott, and Nicky Palik.