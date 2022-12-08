On the Rocks (2013)

Not Available

John Green has more than 20 years of experience as a bartender and is the founder of a consulting company that specializes in performance mixology. In this series, he travels to failing bars across America to try to determine and fix what is going wrong with the establishments in an attempt to get people sitting on the bar stools once again. Green knows the bar business well and uses the knowledge to help get struggling businesses back on track. From dives to English pubs, Green does everything from updating the appearance of venues to retraining staff and advising management to help the businesses reinvent themselves and go from being in the red to being in the black.