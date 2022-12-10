Not Available

On The Ropes

    Follow aspiring Iraqi-Australian boxing trainer Amirah Al-Amir who has idolised her world champion father Sami her entire life. While working in the family gym in Sydney's west alongside her two brothers, Amirah negotiates a professional debut match for her hardnosed fighter Jess O'Connor with Sami's long-time promoter Strick. Furious that she has done this behind his back, her father threatens to cut her off. Desperate to chase her dream of transforming women's boxing, will Amirah choose her fighter or her family?

