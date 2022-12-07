Not Available

On The Spot is an award-winning documentary series, digging for human stories behind the news with two cameras, without a crew, giving the films extraordinary intimacy and honesty from the revolution in Egypt to earth quakes in Japan. The motto of the series is from Robert Capa, the Hungarian war photographer: "If your pictures aren't good enough, you're not close enough." The filmmakers have received the Press Freedom Award in Strasbourg from the Council of Europe, the Prix Jury in Karlovy Vary at the Tourfilm Festival and the Golden Nymph as Best Documentary at the Monte Carlo TV Festival. "On The Spot: Gaza" has got the Gold Plaque at the 50th Chicago International Film Festival TV-Awards and the prize for "Best Foreign Short Documentary" at the American Documentary Film Festival in 2014. Eszter Cseke and Andras S. Takacs are experienced digital journalists and documentary filmmakers, creators, presenters and producers of On The Spot, aired by Hungarian Public Tv and by Spektrum Tv in Central-Europe. They have made 40 hour-long documentaries in Afghanistan, French Guyana, Bissau Guinea, Ethiopia, India (Varanasi, Delhi, Dharamsala and Kashmir), Nepal (the Mount Everest, Kathmandu and the Rolpa region), Bolivia, Israel, Gaza, the West Bank, Svalbard, Sri Lanka, Burma, Iran, Mauritania, South Africa, Japan, Egypt, the United States, Cuba, Germany, Indonesia and the Maldives. They have made exclusive interviews with world leaders like Ban Ki-moon or Evo Morales but always focused on the stories of ordinary people living in the background of the news. They filmed with gangsters in the ghettos of Johannesburg, were embedded on frontlines, lived in tribes, covered tsunamis and revolutions, worked under-covered in Burma and Iran. Their "rare and exclusive" footage appeared on BBC World and CNN International too. Eszter and Andras often write and take photos while in transit. Their tribal report appeared in Intelligent Life, many of their articles were published in Marie Claire, covering women issues from Iran to Papua and top travel destinations like Bali or the Maldives. "Rare and exclusive" BBC World "Takacs and Cseke plunge their cameras into the heart of the action, asking questions that are normally suppressed" Financial Times