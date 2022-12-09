On the Spot (2011)

Everything You Need to Know About Everything Can you answer questions ON THE SPOT? Each episode of On The Spot is a lightning fast game of entertaining trivia. The answers will amaze you. Test your knowledge with questions like these. Can a cow have an accent? Which came first, the color orange or the fruit? As a kid, did Napoleon hate France? Was the name Google an accident? Who got the world's longest standing ovation? For the surprising answers to these questions and hundreds more, catch On The Spot every week. It's quite simply everything you need to know about everything. Check your local listings.
View Full Cast >