On the Spot (2011)

Not Available

Everything You Need to Know About Everything Can you answer questions ON THE SPOT? ​ Each episode of On The Spot is a lightning fast game of entertaining trivia. The answers will amaze you. ​ Test your knowledge with questions like these. ​ Can a cow have an accent? ​ Which came first, the color orange or the fruit? ​ As a kid, did Napoleon hate France? ​ Was the name Google an accident? ​ Who got the world's longest standing ovation? ​ For the surprising answers to these questions and hundreds more, catch On The Spot every week. ​ It's quite simply everything you need to know about everything. Check your local listings.