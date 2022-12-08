Not Available

Produced by the tabletop gaming addicts at top wargaming news site Beasts of War, On The Table is a biweekly gaming bulletin that steers viewers through the best, brightest, and baddest that tabletop gaming has to offer. Host Warren Johnston’s unique approach to gaming news utilizes the tabletop gaming community in a never-before-seen way, giving the community unprecedented input by allowing fans to submit new releases, events, tips, indie game news, and awesome videos. It’s truly a show for the community, by the community!