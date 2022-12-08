On The Table With Eric Ripert

Not Available

Our very own Eric Ripert of New York City’s acclaimed Le Bernardin and Avec Eric invites notable friends into his home kitchen where together they prepare the guest’s signature dish – one that defines them – all the while discussing food, creativity, life and passion. With a great meal and maybe too much wine, everything is “On the Table.” Inspired by their own signature work, Eric’s guests prepares the dish they feels best represents them. In this kitchen, Eric is the sous chef. With a shared passion for food, the conversation naturally flows from inspiration for the meal, approach to food, personal anecdotes, family, politics, creativity, culture, life and love. After cooking together and a cocktail or two, we get the full ‘dish’. Intimate, revealing and flavored by an authentic effort to share insight into who they are, what they do and how they got there, we get an inspiring look inside the real personalities we hardly ever get to see. (Source: Esquire Network)