On The Track Or Off

Gan Yuan (played by Ma Junwei), Lu Yingtong (played by Zhao Xueer), and Xu Yaodong (played by Lin Wenlong) are childhood friends and playmates. After graduating from high school, Gan Yuan, who was interested in horse racing, became a trainer by chance, while Xu Yaodong and Lu Yingtong continued their studies. An accident caused Lu Yingtong’s home to undergo a sudden change. Lu Yingtong, who cannot afford the tuition, is about to lose the opportunity to complete her studies. At this juncture, Xu Yaodong, who has always liked Lu Yingtong, stepped forward, gave up his studies and went to society to help Lu Yingtong fulfill his dream. After that, Lu Yingtong came to the newspaper office to work, But because of a conflict with his boss, he was transferred to the Ma Jing version that no one cares about. Encouraged by Gan Yuan, Lu Yingtong gradually discovered the breadth and depth of equestrianism and eventually became a female horse critic with her own efforts.