On the Trail of Genghis Khan

Not Available

For young Australian adventurer Tim Cope, this was the journey of a lifetime – travelling 10,000kms alone on horseback across the Eurasian steppe through Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine and Hungary. From the former Mongol capital Karakorum to the Danube, Tim retraced the path of the first nomads and followed the route taken by legendary Genghis Khan as he forged his great empire. Over three and a half gruelling years, and guided by an old Kazakh wisdom – “to understand the wolf, you must put on the skin of a wolf and look through its eyes” – Tim lived just as the ancient nomads did.