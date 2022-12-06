Not Available

Tony Carpenter (Dennis Waterman) is a self-made millionaire and owner of a booming executive car hire business. He's made his way to the top but hasn't forgot his east-end roots, and much to his snooty wife's disgust, he treats his employees like friends. There's Mrs Wembley (Joan Sims) the cook, Sam (Sam Kelly) the chauffeur and of course his personal assistant Maggie (Jenna Russell), none of which he could live without. Follow this comical bunch of characters and Tony's troublesome daughter through trial and tribulations, in this entertaining sitcom about life when it's on the up!