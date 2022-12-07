On Thin Ice

Not Available

Double Olympic gold medallist James Cracknell, TV presenter Ben Fogle and Doctor Ed Coats compete in one of the world’s greatest challenges – the 2009 race to the South Pole - the first organised race since Scott and Amundsen almost 100 years ago. The challenge they face is immense: a 500 mile cross country skiing race to the South Pole, on the windiest, coldest, highest and driest continent in the world; winds of almost 100mph, constant daylight, temperatures as low as minus 50ºc and a steadily increasing altitude up to the equivalent of 4,000m. If that wasn’t enough, they must survive each other’s company, day in and day out, for up to 45 days. And on top of that, they have to train their bodies to face the harshest conditions known to man, pull a sled behind them weighing almost 170lbs, escape deadly crevasses, stuff their bodies with over 6,000 calories a day, and ski for up to 18 hours a day. Have they got what it takes to win the race?