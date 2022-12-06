Once a Hero

Not Available

This TV series was based on a comic book about a superhero named Captain Justice. The comic's owners wanted to kill the strip due to falling sales and because children were losing interest. The TV series takes place in Pleasantville, where Captain Justice realizes his adventures are repeats. So he decides to cross the "Forbidden Zone" into the real world and finds out that he has lost his superpowers. Detective Gumshoe has followed Justice to help him battle his enemies. Although more trouble seem to arose when a suspicious newspaper reporter, Emma Greely, starts snooping. Emma enrolls her son, Woody, a troubled, precocious, and wise-ass child, in a program called "Weekend Dad" so he can avoid a criminal record. Abner finds him and convinces him to skip the program and to help him find Captain Justice...