Once Upon A Hamster

Not Available

There is a place called "The Riverbank" where Hammy Hamster and his friends Martha Mouse and GP the guinnea pig live. Here, you'll find a sparkling River, a lovely forest, and many mysterious places. It's a terrific place to have adventures....especially for a Hamster with a lot of friends to share them with. There's something wonderful happening along The Riverbank all the time -- riding around in GP's car, soaring above the clouds in a balloon, zooming through the sky in an aeroplane or diving under the water in Hammy's Diving Bell...there's never a dull moment as each story unfolds.