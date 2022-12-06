Not Available

Once Upon a Time

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kitsis/Horowitz

Emma Swan, a 28-year-old bail bonds collector, has always been a fiercely independent person since being abandoned as a baby. Her son Henry, who she gave up for adoption years ago, finds and tries to convince Emma that she is Snow White's missing daughter. Henry shows Emma that in the fairytale, Prince Charming and Snow White sent her away to protect her. Emma doesn't believe him and takes Henry back to Storybrooke...

Cast

Lana ParrillaRegina Mills / Evil Queen
Colin O'DonoghueCaptain Hook / Killian Jones
Andrew J. WestHenry Mills
Robert CarlyleMr. Gold / Rumplestiltskin
Alison FernandezLucy
Gabrielle AnwarLady Tremaine / Victoria Belfrey

Images

