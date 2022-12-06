Once Upon A Time (PBS)

Not Available

A children's show centering around a witch named Kerfumbly, who has kidnapped a librarian named Marion, and holds her prisoner in her dungeon. In each episode, Kerfumbly demands a different kind of story from Marion, who gathers materials from the dungeon, puts them into a machine, and out pops a book. Marion then reads the book to the audience while illustrations of the story are shown on the screen. This show was filmed in Omaha, Nebraska for Nebraska Public Television, and was shown widely in the late 1970's and early 1980's.