Not Available

Welcome to Once Upon Atari, produced by famed Atari game designer Howard Scott Warshaw -- also known as the creator of Yars' Revenge, one of the best-selling games on the Atari 2600. Warshaw takes you on a trip through time, back to the late seventies and the birth of Atari, and interviews the personalities the fueled the company, including founder Nolan Bushnell.