Tessa is enthralled by the Copenhagen queer community, after she moves onto a couch in the collective "The soft core". Here a new world opens to Tessa, who begins questioning herself and her life, while she eagerly struggles to fit in. It turns out not being too easy; in the queer community she looks too straight, is too privileged and ignorant, but among her hetero friends she's too queer. Sometimes you have find your community to find yourself.