A 10-episode series that explores the consequences of young people who made a single, terrible decision that irrevocably changed their lives forever. Each 60-minute program is a true story that’s narrated by the actual participants & includes recreations with actors to portray the events that occurred. A wide range of stories, situations, & people who’ve had their lives upended by a single lapse in judgment. Shocking, surprising & deeply emotional, 'One Bad Choice' serves up highly emotional, cautionary tales that take viewers on a roller coaster ride filled with shocking twists and turns, suspense, drama, and redemption.