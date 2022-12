Not Available

The hospital docu-series One Born Every Minute takes an in-depth look at life inside the maternity ward at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, as expectant mothers enter their final stage of pregnancy. From the delivery room, to the operating room, to the front desk, to the nurses' station...40 cameras roll 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to capture the high drama, humor and overwhelming emotion of child birth as new lives begin and others change forever.