Former British Special Forces operative Gary Humphrey and American car junkie Bill Wu have the drive to survive. In each episode of ``One Car Too Far,'' the pair are dropped into a remote location in Chile -- a country with at least seven major climatic subtypes -- and must work together not only to recover a vehicle that has been placed near their location, but also to return with it to civilization. It's the perfect combination: Mechanically minded Wu knows the ins and outs of cars, and Royal Marine Humphrey knows how to survive in the wild. But without proper roads and real supplies, they must rely on instinct and expertise to make it out, plus whatever they can find to turn a regular car into an all-purpose vehicle to get them over, under and through just about any obstacle in their way.