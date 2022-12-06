One Day at a Time

This sitcom follows recently divorced mother (Ann Romano) and her two teenage daughters (Barbara and Julie) as they start a new life together in Indianapolis, They are befriended by the building superintendent (Dwayne Schneider), who treats them like family. Together, these four main characters face life's challenges together.
|Bonnie Franklin
|Ann Romano
|Mackenzie Phillips
|Julie Cooper
|Valerie Bertinelli
|Barbara Cooper
|Pat Harrington, Jr.
|Dwayne Schneider
|Boyd Gaines
|Glenn Scarpelli
View Full Cast >