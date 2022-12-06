Not Available

One Day at a Time

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

TAT Communications Company

This sitcom follows recently divorced mother (Ann Romano) and her two teenage daughters (Barbara and Julie) as they start a new life together in Indianapolis, They are befriended by the building superintendent (Dwayne Schneider), who treats them like family. Together, these four main characters face life's challenges together.

Cast

Bonnie FranklinAnn Romano
Mackenzie PhillipsJulie Cooper
Valerie BertinelliBarbara Cooper
Pat Harrington, Jr.Dwayne Schneider
Boyd Gaines
Glenn Scarpelli

