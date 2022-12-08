One for the Road

Not Available

Alan Davies stars as Simon Treat - a disillusioned timeshare development officer who packs it all in to travel round Europe with a camcorder. Reluctant to go home until he's discovered as much as he can about the world (and the women in it), he communicates to family and friends via videotapes he sends back to them. Starting off in Jerusalem where he ditches his job after falling in love, our adventure-hungry hero travels to Prague, where he is forced to marry a local girl on his Visa card. Then it's off to Venice where he meets a singing policeman and is challenged to a duel. Then to the Alps where he meets a beautiful journalist and is confronted by drug barons. Cannes is next, where he gets into gambling and plays at being a high-flying movie mogul. And finally to Norway, where he has to survive a particularly rigid health farm.