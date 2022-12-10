Not Available

The story takes place between the 1920s and 1950s in Greater São Paulo. Going through historical moments, such as the Week of Modern Art, the Revolution of 1924, the economic crisis of 1929 and the Vargas Era, there is the story of Yolanda Penteado, a young woman from a traditional family of São Paulo's high society, who arouses admirations to go through. She had never been easily involved with any other admirer until she meets Martim, a young medical student who catches her eye. However, he was an advocate of the anarchist movement, causing disapproval of Yolanda's mother, Guiomar, but the two will fight to get together, even with the disapproval of the family.