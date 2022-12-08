Not Available

One Man and his Dog is a TV series in the United Kingdom featuring sheepdog trials, presented by Phil Drabble with commentary by Eric Halsall, and later by Ray Ollerenshaw, Robin Page, and Gus Dermody. At its peak, in the early 1980s, it attracted audiences in excess of eight million. The last regular series aired in 2000; however the same year also saw the first of a series of Christmas specials, which continue to this day. The first such special was fronted by Clarissa Dickson Wright, then by Ben Fogle with co-host Shauna Lowry and currently by Kate Humble.