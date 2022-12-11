Not Available

Drama series depicts the story of marriage, remarriage and divorce. Han Mi Mo was once an idol group member, but she now works as a representative of a remarriage consulting business. She gives honest answers to her customers who hope to remarry. Song Soo Hyuk is a divorced man in his thirties with an 11-year-old son. He is a good-looking gossip reporter who looks like he is still in his twenties. He is very good at his job, because his looks and smiles melt the hearts of his interview subjects, and they are very willing to disclose even the deepest secrets. “One More Happy Ending” will deal with the stories of the divorced, who dream of becoming happy one more time.