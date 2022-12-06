One On One

Not Available

Flex Washington is Baltimore’s sexiest sportscaster who takes on the challenge of raising his sassy 14-year old daughter, Breanna. As Flex masters the art of fatherhood, he discovers his daughter is not afraid to share her opinion on his parenting skills or life choices. Duane, Flex’s lifelong friend, and Breanna’s godfather, is a used car salesman who repels women as fast as Flex attracts them. Spirit is Breanna’s best pal and partner in crime, while Arnaz, a Lenny Kravitz wannabe, remains Breanna’s most devoted fan.