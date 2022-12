Not Available

Winter of 17 years old. Akari Mizusa, who is good at drawing, fell in love with Ikumi Morita, the son of the inn, on an island he visited on a family trip. While watching the Selene meteor shower once every four years, they will see each other's feelings. On the day of the meteor shower after four years, I went to the high pledge of appointment, but it appeared that Hoshino had a camera with Hoshino. Akari 's love begins by the sketchbook. (Source: Japanese Wikipedia)