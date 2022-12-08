One Planet - All Aboard

Not Available

Emmanuelle Han, filmmaker and explorer has a passion: travelling around the world to meet people living in remote parts of the world. In this series she travels on the most beautiful train rides and makes fascinating encounters as she gets off at the different stations.Among Emmanuelle's destinations are China as she takes the "Dragon of the Himalaya", the highest train in the world, linking Beijing to Lassa and Cuba aboard the "Tren franc's" between Havana and Santiago.Other destinations include Sicily, Argentina, Turkey and Australia.