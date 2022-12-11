One Step Beyond

Not Available

Qi Liangsheng (played by Wen Zhaolun ) is a taxi driver who is reliable and dependent on his mother. The gambled traffic policeman Shang Tiantang ( Zhang Weijian ) is in trouble with Liang Sheng, while Heaven's sister Shang Tian Jiao ( Liu Yucui ) is troubled by Liang Sheng. Hou Tiantang and Liang Sheng met Li Jinmei ( Liang Peiling ), who was pure in nature, was forced to enter the entertainment industry because of her uncle's greed, and was pursued by the film company boss Zhuo Ruoli ( Wu Qiming ).