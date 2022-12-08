Not Available

The series is an extended epilogue of the children’s book, where we follow the journeys and explorations of Mei, a spirited young goat, and Gabu, a wolf who is also Mei’s courageous best friend. Each episode tells how Mei and Gabu try to have adventurous fun, but have to hide their companionship from their respective tribes at the same time. Enemies by nature, sworn friends by nurture; One Stormy Night series incorporates the vision of devotion of friendship despite being two opposing animals, a goat and a wolf – Mei who should be the prey and Gabu the predator. The story emphasizes the crucial theme that anyone from anywhere can cultivate spirited friendships with a little heart and courage as mirrored by the impossible friendship of Mei and Gabu.