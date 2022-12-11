Not Available

Mook, a single mother who lives with her 5 daughters, finds love with Tum, a widower with two children. They want to get married, but they're not sure if their children would be okay with this decision. Petch, Mook's eldest daughter, didn't want to see her mother regret because of love while Boom, Tum's son, was happy with their love. Since Mook and Tum don't know whether their children will be compatible, the two families then formed an agreement to try to live together for 1 year. If anyone in the house is not happy living together, Mook and Tum will give up.