ÔNG CHỦ, ĐỪNG ĐẾN ĐÂY!

"My Lascivious Boss" is about Minh Hoang - the agile and intelligent boy, but he has to face many difficulties in his life. To pay for his life and take care of his mother, he had 2 different jobs simultaneously. Thanks to the help of Quang Lam and Quoc Bao, Minh Hoang is working at the cafeteria. In addition to this part-time job, Minh Hoang and her friend Gia Vy work as a streamer. Go back to the cafeteria, Thien Long, a sexy guy, who is always willing to have an evening with girls to forget the wife of my Hanh-Thien Khoi, also owns this cafe. Minh Hoang unfortunately has some problems with Thien Long.