Filling in sports' dull, incomprehensible cracks with a solid wall of adrenaline, "Onion SportsDome" is the most-watched news, sports or current affairs programming in the United States. The show remains "the" program for sports news, analysis, scores, highlights, rumor-mongering and petty personal attacks. With its total access and pulse-pounding coverage, it has become nearly impossible to be a sports fan without being a fan of the "Dome." Co-hosts Mark Shepard and Alex Reiser bring the most over-hyped sports coverage on television.