Online Dating Rituals of the American Male

In its early days, online dating was seen as a last-ditch effort for many people to try to find a mate. But as the Internet has matured, so has the opinion of looking for love online. Each episode of this docuseries follows two men as they search for their ideal partner or just a fling. Cameras follow the bachelors -- hopefully they're bachelors -- from the first communication with a potential match to landing the date, including all of the trials and tribulations that come with digital dating. The type of men featured on the show range from guys who are just looking to get lucky to the classic romantic looking for true love.