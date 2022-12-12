Only Beautiful

Not Available

A story about wacky encounters and life and death situations begins when a young woman obtains a lipstick that allows her to change her past. Because of a scar, Su Ye has closed herself off to others. When her grandmother passed away, Su Ye obtains a lipstick that she uses to travel back in time to regain her beauty. In the present, she goes from an ordinary job to working at a S4 car shop and manages to quell any danger that comes her way. In the process, Su Ye meets Huading CEO Han Shao, the man who is tied to how she got her scar in the past. Her actions have a significant impact on his life trajectory.