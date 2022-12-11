Only Fools And Horses Miami Twice The American Dream

Not Available

The Trotters and their friends all get together for Damien's christening at a local church - where Del inevitably has his sights set on giving the vicar a sermon of his own to get involved in one of his dodgy schemes. With Rodney and Cassandra's relationship still slightly brittle, Del suggests Rodney makes her American dream come true with a trip to Miami - courtesy of a two-for-one deal at a local travel agent's. When it transpires that there may be a slight glitch in the travel arrangements, Del is all too happy to step in to make sure that Rodney's transatlantic trip takes off.