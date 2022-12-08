Not Available

CBBC takes two of its favourite stars, gives them a Mustang convertible, and sends them on a road trip of a lifetime to discover things found Only In America. Fearne Cotton and Reggie Yates are the best of mates and share a love of all things American. Join them on their amazing adventure to find the weird, wonderful and downright unbelievable in the good old US of A. From prom queens to cowboys, from Arizona to Florida, Reggie and Fearne hit the road to really understand what is Only In America.