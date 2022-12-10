Only Kiss Without Love

Not Available

Xiao Baiyu is the CEO of the Feng Sheng Department store. He is the illegitimate younger grandson of the Xiao family. He was made CEO when his elder half-brother Xiao Junjiang had an accident and Junjiang resents Baiyu for this. Tong Tong is a reporter who inherited a strange disease from her father – once she kisses a mammal, she becomes a man within three minutes. One day, in order to change back to a woman, Tong Tong kisses Xiao Baiyu in her male form, which starts rumours that Baiyu is gay. To dispel the rumours, Baiyu asks Tong Tong to pretend to be his girlfriend.