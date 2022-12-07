Not Available

Only You is a TV series about a loving couple in Italy. Cha Eun-jae (Han Chae-young) decides to go to Italy to learn how to become a chef to attain her childhood dream of making Italian food. She adores spaghetti and all sorts of pasta ever since she was a little kid. In Italy, she meets Han Lee-jun (Cho Hyeon-jae), who is an heir to a family fortune and has come to Italy in search of his mother. They go out and get to know each other for only six day but she falls madly in love with him. Six years pass and in Korea, she meets Han Lee-jun once again... The drama takes place in Italy and is a story of how a young girl finds her way to the heart of a rich young man, who is obsessed with cleanliness. Six years later, the two would meet. Yi-Joon is back in Korean to work for his father's company which he will inherit one day. As for Eun-Jae, she's poor and working at odd restaurant jobs. Has faith reunited the two together? Will Eun-Jae tell him her feelings and reveal the deep secret she's been keeping for the past 6 years? Her simple plan is not as simple as she thought.