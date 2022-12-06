Only You (2009)

Not Available

"Only You" is a Philippine remake of the Korean drama of the same title aired by SBS (South Korea) in 2005. It stars Angel Locsin, Diether Ocampo, Iya Villania and Sam Milby on the lead role, under the direction of Rory Quintos. Despite her mother's protests, Jillian (Angel Locsin) pursues her dream of becoming a chef by joining a cooking contest where she gets a chance to study culinary arts in different Asian countries. Before anyone can stop her, she is already on her way to South Korea with her long-time best friend, Jonathan (Diether Ocampo). But it soon becomes clear to her that skill alone is not enough to make her pass such a difficult course. So in her desperate attempt to succeed and create a good life for her family, she goes in search for a woman who can teach her a winning recipe. Then she crosses paths with TJ (Sam Milby), an arrogant, wealthy businessman who is looking for his mother, the same woman Jillian is after. They hardly get along yet they eventually end up having a one-night stand as Jillian momentarily makes him forget about his worries about his mom's second marriage. They go their separate ways the next morning after a misunderstanding. It's only later on that Jillian finds out that she's pregnant, which means that she can't continue her studies. Then a twist of fate brings them together again in the Philippines six years after that fateful encounter abroad.