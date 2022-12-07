Only You (2011)

Not Available

An indefatigable and boastful woman, MAK YAT-MAN (Yoyo Mung), wants to be a wedding etiquette guide after she gets the axe, simply for its simple job nature and attractive income. CHONG SZ-TIM (Lee Sze Kei), an expert in the trade and a person of principle, declines to take her as a student as she sees through MAN’s motive. MAN will not yield though. She tries her best to please TIM’s younger brother, CHONG SZ-CHAI (Mak Cheung Ching), and his wife, SZETO FEI-FEI (Kristal Tin), who employ her as a coordinator in their bridal wear company. MAN is determined to do something big in her career, but the appearance of photographer HA TIN-SANG (Kevin Cheng) makes her rethink the meaning of life. MAN and SANG have met all kinds of people at work, from couples in quarrel to couples in distress, neurotic brides to lovers with disabilities. Every couple has a unique love story to tell; in front of MAN and SANG they exchange wedding vows in an atmosphere of beauty of serenity. Although MAN and SANG love each other, their different outlook on life begins to tear them apart. Should lovers stand firm with principles or let go for them to consummate their love?