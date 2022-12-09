Only You, My Love

Not Available

The birth of multi-family living under the same roof! There is a tremendous growth in the number of single households and people who choose to live in a shared house for economic reasons. A woman who used to be a producer but ended up being a market vendor; a middle aged woman abandoned by her father and family; a single daddy and a foreigner; people with different stories are gathered under the same roof in attempts to save money. Among them, a daughter and a wife feeling left out by their families embrace the wounded hearts of each other. This drama features people from different backgrounds becoming a family and reminds audience what the true meaning of family in this generation is.