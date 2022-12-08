Onna to Otoko no Nettai

Not Available

Sonoko is a reporter at JBS TV, but her passion for reporting is dwindling. She hears from a former source that Shindou, who killed his wife and child in the U.S, has now come back to Japan and is planning a revenge murder. Based on that information, Sonoko locates Shindou's home and begins staking out his home with her colleague Nomura. Shindou works at a meat factory and doesn't seem to associate with others. He doesn't look suspicious, but Nomura notices a listening device is set up in Shindou's home.