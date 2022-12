Not Available

Kyoko Muromachi (Reiko Takashima), Yayoi Ichijo (Yoshiko Miyazaki) and Misuzu Yasaka (Atsuko Takahata) work at a police station. Kyoko Muromachi works in the general affairs section, Yayoi Ichijo in public relations section and Misuzu Yasaka in the cafeteria as a cook. Even though they are not detectives, they obtain information about cases and gather at the police station cafeteria to analyze the information. They actually find tips that can solve cases.