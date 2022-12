Not Available

Õnne 13 is an Estonian dramatic TV series that airs on ETV. The series first aired on 30 October 1993 and was written by Astrid Reinla and as of 1996 by Teet Kallas. Since 1997, the series is produced by BEC (Baltic Video OÜ), which has also produced Pehmed ja Karvased, Kodu Keset Linna and Ohtlik Lend. The series takes place in the fictional town of Morna, and features an ensemble cast.