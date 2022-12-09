Not Available

Our man in Tehran is a 4-part documentary series for Dutch public television about Iran. Correspondent Thomas Erdbrink and director Roel van Broekhoven after five years finally received permission from the authorities in Iran to film the VPRO series Onze Man in Teheran. Through the eyes of Erdbrink you see an Iran which in the news is rarely discussed. A country where nothing is allowed, but everything is possible. Can also be seen online in seven short parts in English at The New York Times. Search for: Meet Our Man in Tehran - The New York Times