Not Available

Oobi is an original series based on NOGGIN's own Parents' Choice Gold Award-winning short-form series. Oobi, a bare-hand puppet (with eyes and accessories) focuses on the stage in a young child's life when everything in his or her world is new and incredible. Oobi is a show about wonder. It speaks to the stage in a young child's life when everything is new and incredible: building a block tower, making cookies. Oobi is a show about children's first awkward attempts at mastery and meaning. It's a show about the everyday revelations.