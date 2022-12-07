Not Available

OOglies is a stop-motion animated children's television series produced by BBC Scotland for CBBC. The show involves short humorous sketches with household items, virtually all of which have googly eyes stuck on, hence the show's title. When the humans are away the OOglies play! The eccentric ensemble of household pranksters sprout eyes and clown around, embarking on a series of adventures that will find them slipping, sliding and splatting onto television screens. There's a parping blue cheese in the windy waste bin and the farty pants take to the skies for a whiff of adventure. Smells like OOglies!